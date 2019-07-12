Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is officially underway.

The annual event kicked off Thursday night with the Ecumenical Service at Grace Apostolic Church.top

Organizers say Summer Celebration is the largest ethnic-cultural event in the country, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to Indianapolis.

The 10-day event features music, educational opportunities and chances to hear from state and local leaders. Mayor Joe Hogsett spoke at the service.

Summer Celebration runs through July 21.