Indiana Black Expo to host multiple concerts during Black Music Month

IBE will host a Music Heritage Festival outdoor concert on Friday at Carroll Stadium, 1001 W. New York St. Tickets are $10 for general admission bleacher seats. (Provided Photo/IBE)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Expo is a nonprofit organization that promotes the social and economic advancement of Black people. The group currently has 12 chapters.

IBE’s 54th Summer Celebration started Thursday and runs through Sunday, with many fun events ahead on the calendar.

During Summer Celebration, the organization will offer multiple free events, including a business conference and youth leadership summit. The Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair that starts Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center will provide visitors more than $4,000 worth of free testing.

“There are over 300 businesses and companies and sponsors that will be inside the exhibition hall,” IBE President Alice Watson said.

IBE will host a Music Heritage Festival outdoor concert on Friday at Carroll Stadium, 1001 W. New York St. Tickets are $10 for general admission bleacher seats. A silver “premium” bleacher seat is $50, gold is $75, and platinum is $100. Gates open at 4 p.m. with food trucks onsite.

“We have Lalah Hathway, Karyn White, Johnny Gill, Morris Day and the Time. So we have a lot of stuff going on,” explained Watson.

The annual All White Affair is 10 p.m. Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets start at $50. Performers include Ginuwine, Next, and DJ Kid Capri. Click here to purchase tickets.

“Lots of activities throughout the week. I encourage everyone to come out and visit,” Watson said.

Click here to purchase tickets to the All White Affair and other IBE events.

Summer Celebration will wrap up with a gospel explosion featuring area choirs. It starts at 3 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center.