Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair starts Thursday

The 38th annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair starts on Thursday, June 27, at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Health)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 38th annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair starts on Thursday.

The health fair will run through Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging people to go and to take advantage of free health screenings, resources, and information.

The theme for this year’s fair is Culture of Health, which organizers say emphasizes the importance of bringing people together to improve the health of individuals and families throughout Indiana.

There will be clinicians on site offering free screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure, vision and dental. There will also be free breast exams and hearing exams, among other screenings.

Back-to-school immunizations will also be available. Sports physicals will be provided by Community Health Network on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m.

Click here to view a complete list of services provided during the health fair.

The event will kick off with an opening ceremony featuring guest speakers on Thursday at 3 p.m.

This year’s fair will be held in halls J and K at the following times:

Thursday: 4-8 p.m.

Friday: 1-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-6 p.m.

“A culture of health requires a foundation of community to thrive,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver said in a press release. “The annual Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair is an opportunity to build and strengthen that community. In our work to reduce the health disparities affecting vulnerable populations, this event is a one-stop-shop for essential screenings and education that provides all Hoosiers with the information and tools needed to improve their health.”

People who go to the health fair will also be able to buy birth and death certificates on-site. Birth certificates are available for $10 and death certificates are available for $8.

Panel discussion topics include cancer awareness and prevention, mental health, substance use recovery, healthy aging, and chronic disease prevention and management.

The health fair will also feature healthy activities such as dance fitness, yoga and chair yoga, boxing, and strength training.

Click here to view a complete schedule of events.