Indiana BMV to close North Meridian Street license branch in February

An Indiana license branch is shown at 9245 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, in June 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will close a license branch off North Meridian Street in February.

The Indianapolis North Meridian branch, housed in a office building at 9245 N. Meridian St., will be open through Feb. 26.

Area residents can receive services at the Michigan Road, Indianapolis Midtown, and Carmel branches. A BMV Connect kiosk that operates 24 hours a day is located in all these branches, as well as in the Kroger at 1365 E. 86th St. in the Nora area.

In late first quarter of 2022, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to move the branch on Michigan Road to a new, larger location with a BMV Connect center and more than two dozen customer service stations.