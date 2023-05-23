Indiana breaks ground on $53.3 million welcome center on I-70

An image shows the design of the reconstructed Clear Creek Welcome Center near West Terre Haute, Indiana. (Image Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana welcome center will be reconstructed off I-70 in Vigo County to honor the state’s racing history.

The Clear Creek Welcome Center will be reconstructed as part of a $53.5 million project that ceremonially began Tuesday, the Department of Transportation says. The center is located about a mile west of the Illinois-Indiana border on I-70 eastbound.

Design elements and interactive exhibits will celebrate the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500. The center also will have a playground, an adult recreation area, a walking path and a dog park. Parking and restroom facilities for truckers will also be part of the reconstructed center.

Hannig Construction of Terre Haute is the primary contractor. The existing welcome center will close on or after June 1.

The new facility will open in 2025.

The Center Creek Welcome Center is part of an Indiana Department of Transportation investment of over $600 million to improve 21 rest areas and welcome centers by summer 2030. More than 1,100 additional semitrailer parking spaces will be added as part of the investment.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking comes days after Gov. Eric Holcomb and others at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveiled new “welcome to Indiana” signs, 19 which are being installed on highways this week.