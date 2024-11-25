Indiana Brewers Guild gearing up for Winterfest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When February rolls around and it seems like there aren’t any holidays left to celebrate, the Indiana Brewers Guild will have its annual Winterfest for you to celebrate.

Shanna Henry, events director with the Indiana Brewers Guild, and Patrick Howard, owner of Bad Dad Brewery, joined News 8 to tell more.

Henry says Winterfest is the guild’s largest festival and fundraiser. It features over 80 craft breweries from across Indiana, along with ciders, craft cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages for the DD’s who come along.

Your ticket doesn’t just get you in the door, though. Henry says your ticket also snags you a commemorative sample glass so you can sample one of the over 200 beers ready for the tasting.

Bad Dad Brewery, based in Fairmount, will be one of the dozens of vendors at the guild’s Winterfest. He shares with News 8 the story behind his brewery, the quirky names behind their brews, and more.

Winterfest will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds West Pavilion. Tickets are on sale on the guild’s website.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.