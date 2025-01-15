Deliver some ‘puppy love’ with ICAN this Valentine’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What better way to send Valentine’s gifts to your loved ones by having them delivered by some of the most lovable four-legged couriers in Indiana?
The Indiana Canine Assistant Network has a fine team of service dogs in training prepared to deliver “Puppy Love Valentines” gift boxes as part of its Valentine’s Day fundraiser.
The Valentines boxes range between $50 – $60 and include several gifts from local businesses:
- Dog art (sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance)
- ICAN greeting cards
- DeBrand Fine Chocolates
- 2-ounce bag of ICAN coffee from Julian Coffee Roasters
- ICAN dog coaster from CoasterStone
- Dog treats from Three Dog Bakery
- Chocolate from Endangered Species Chocolate
- Cookie from Taylor’s Bakery
- Warrior Bar from BeeFree
- Body butter from Red Hills Cottage
All proceeds from the Valentines will go toward supporting ICAN’s canine training programs. Each ICAN canine must complete a two-year program that can cost around $30,000 for just one dog, the organization says. After then, the dogs go on to help Indiana Veterans, kids, and other adults living with disabilities gain independence.
The boxes are on sale until Feb. 7. Delivery, shipping, and pick-up options are available, with in-person deliveries made on Feb. 13 – 14 by the ICAN dogs in training.
Deliveries can only be made to homes, businesses, and schools within a 40-mile radius of Zionsville.