Deliver some ‘puppy love’ with ICAN this Valentine’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What better way to send Valentine’s gifts to your loved ones by having them delivered by some of the most lovable four-legged couriers in Indiana?

The Indiana Canine Assistant Network has a fine team of service dogs in training prepared to deliver “Puppy Love Valentines” gift boxes as part of its Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

The Valentines boxes range between $50 – $60 and include several gifts from local businesses:

All proceeds from the Valentines will go toward supporting ICAN’s canine training programs. Each ICAN canine must complete a two-year program that can cost around $30,000 for just one dog, the organization says. After then, the dogs go on to help Indiana Veterans, kids, and other adults living with disabilities gain independence.

The boxes are on sale until Feb. 7. Delivery, shipping, and pick-up options are available, with in-person deliveries made on Feb. 13 – 14 by the ICAN dogs in training.

Deliveries can only be made to homes, businesses, and schools within a 40-mile radius of Zionsville.