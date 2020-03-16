Local

Indiana casinos close for 2 weeks

Casinos set to close for 14 days

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – All licensed gaming and racing operations are closing in Indiana starting Monday morning.

The Indiana Gaming Commission says the move is in the interest of public health.

The announcement came after Gov. Eric Holcomb asked that non-essential gatherings stay limited to no more than 250 people.

News 8 asked Hoosier Park Racing and Casino management about their plan for compentating employees but they wouldn’t provide us with a direct answer.

Instead, they said they are still working on specifics and didn’t want to do an on-camera interview. However, they did say they’re putting an emphasis on the safety and well-being of their guests.

The gaming commission said the Indiana Gaming and Horse Racing Commissions will continue to monitor the situation.

