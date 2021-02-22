Indiana Chamber unveils its ‘Best Places to Work’ list

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has released its annual list of Best Places to Work in Indiana. The list contains 125 businesses, ranging from small to major companies.

The chamber says the top companies were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.

There are more than 30 newcomers from last year. The chamber says companies have had to adapt to the current climate resulting from the pandemic.

“With the extreme and unexpected challenges of 2020, we were delighted to see the program participation level stay relatively flat and that so many Hoosier companies responded to the pandemic in a way that their employees greatly appreciated,” said Indiana Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar. “Company culture went far beyond the official benefits and perks to worker safety and taking job flexibility to levels that most couldn’t have imagined. All the employers honored should be especially proud to be on the list this year.”

The chamber will unveil company rankings May 6 during an awards event. The format of the ceremony – whether it is virtual, in person, or a hybrid – has yet to be determined.

Companies that participated in the program receive an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees. The chamber says the information can then be used in developing or enhancing employee retention and recruitment programs.

Click here to learn more about the Best Places to Work program.

The 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana companies listed in alphabetical order, no ranking:

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

ADVISA / Carmel

American Income Life – Indiana / Indianapolis

Apex Benefits / Indianapolis

Artisan Electronics / Odon

Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis

Banning Engineering / Plainfield

BGBC CPAs & Advisors / Indianapolis

BLASTmedia / Fishers

BlueSky Commerce / Noblesville

Brite Systems / Indianapolis

Centerfirst / Carmel

Conner Insurance / Indianapolis

Cripe / Indianapolis

CSpring / Indianapolis

DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville

ECS Solutions, Inc / Evansville

Edify Labs, Inc. / Fishers

eimagine Technology Group / Indianapolis

Encamp / Indianapolis

Family Horizons Credit Union / Indianapolis

First Person / Indianapolis

Fleece Performance Engineering / Pittsboro

General Insurance Services / Michigan City

Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis

Guidon Design / Indianapolis

Hamilton Designs, LLC / Fishers

HVAF of Indiana / Indianapolis

Indiana Emergency Care / Lafayette

Insurance Management Group / Marion

Invesque / Carmel

iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel

JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford

John Bethell Title Company, Inc. / Bloomington

KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel

Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel

LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis

Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel

Magnum Logistics / Plainfield

Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis

Mattison Corporation / Indianapolis

MD Architects / Indianapolis

netlogx LLC / Indianapolis

Peepers / Michigan City

Powers & Sons Construction Company / Indianapolis

Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis

REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown

Reis-Nichols / Indianapolis

Schneider Geospatial, LLC / Indianapolis

Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis

Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport

T&W Corporation / Indianapolis

The MDC Group / Noblesville

The Mind Trust / Indianapolis

The RND Group / Indianapolis

TrueScripts / Washington

Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers

Valve and Meter Performance Marketing / Lawrence

Vibenomics / Fishers

Visit Indy / Indianapolis

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

American College of Education / Indianapolis

Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis

Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo

DiscountFilters.com / Greenwood

E-gineering / Indianapolis

Elements Financial Federal Credit Union / Indianapolis

Formstack / Fishers

GadellNet Consulting Services / Carmel

Gibson / South Bend

Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis

Harmony Healthcare IT / South Bend

HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis

Indesign, LLC / Lawrence

Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis

Interactive Digital Solutions / Noblesville

J.C. Hart Company, Inc / Carmel

Jackson Systems / Indianapolis

LifeOmic / Indianapolis

Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville

MJ Insurance / Carmel

Moser Consulting / Indianapolis

NAMIC / Indianapolis

Oak Street Funding LLC / Indianapolis

OneCause / Indianapolis

OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw

Performance Services / Indianapolis

Prolific / Indianapolis

RQAW / Fishers

Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis

SEP / Carmel

Sharpen Technologies / Indianapolis

Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis

Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis

Springbuk / Indianapolis

The Garrett Companies / Greenwood

United Consulting / Indianapolis

Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Wabash Valley / Terre Haute

Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis

Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel

Blue Horseshoe Solutions / Carmel

CAPTRUST Lakeside / Chesterton

Centier Bank / Merrillville

Electric Plus, Inc. / Avon

FORUM Credit Union / Fishers

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino (Caesars Entertainment) / Anderson

Hylant / Multiple locations

Impact Networking / Indianapolis

Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis

MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Indianapolis

Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital / Carmel

Onebridge / Indianapolis

WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis

Zotec Partners / Carmel

Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees)

Company / Primary Indiana Location

ARCO Design/Build / Indianapolis

Baker Tilly US, LLP / Indianapolis

Barnes and Thornburg LLP / Indianapolis

CLA / Indianapolis

Colliers International | Indianapolis / Indianapolis

CSI / Valparaiso Edward Jones / Statewide

First Busey Corporation / Carmel

Horseshoe Casino Hammond / Hammond

Microsoft Corporation / Indianapolis

Salesforce / Indianapolis

Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis

UKG / Indianapolis