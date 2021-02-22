Indiana Chamber unveils its ‘Best Places to Work’ list

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has released its annual list of Best Places to Work in Indiana. The list contains 125 businesses, ranging from small to major companies.
The chamber says the top companies were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.
There are more than 30 newcomers from last year. The chamber says companies have had to adapt to the current climate resulting from the pandemic.
“With the extreme and unexpected challenges of 2020, we were delighted to see the program participation level stay relatively flat and that so many Hoosier companies responded to the pandemic in a way that their employees greatly appreciated,” said Indiana Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar. “Company culture went far beyond the official benefits and perks to worker safety and taking job flexibility to levels that most couldn’t have imagined. All the employers honored should be especially proud to be on the list this year.”
The chamber will unveil company rankings May 6 during an awards event. The format of the ceremony – whether it is virtual, in person, or a hybrid – has yet to be determined.
Companies that participated in the program receive an in-depth evaluation identifying strengths and weaknesses according to their employees. The chamber says the information can then be used in developing or enhancing employee retention and recruitment programs.
Click here to learn more about the Best Places to Work program.
The 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana companies listed in alphabetical order, no ranking:
Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
ADVISA / Carmel
American Income Life – Indiana / Indianapolis
Apex Benefits / Indianapolis
Artisan Electronics / Odon
Auctor Corporation / Indianapolis
Banning Engineering / Plainfield
BGBC CPAs & Advisors / Indianapolis
BLASTmedia / Fishers
BlueSky Commerce / Noblesville
Brite Systems / Indianapolis
Centerfirst / Carmel
Conner Insurance / Indianapolis
Cripe / Indianapolis
CSpring / Indianapolis
DK Pierce & Associates / Zionsville
ECS Solutions, Inc / Evansville
Edify Labs, Inc. / Fishers
eimagine Technology Group / Indianapolis
Encamp / Indianapolis
Family Horizons Credit Union / Indianapolis
First Person / Indianapolis
Fleece Performance Engineering / Pittsboro
General Insurance Services / Michigan City
Goelzer Investment Management / Indianapolis
Guidon Design / Indianapolis
Hamilton Designs, LLC / Fishers
HVAF of Indiana / Indianapolis
Indiana Emergency Care / Lafayette
Insurance Management Group / Marion
Invesque / Carmel
iRiS Recruiting Solutions / Carmel
JA Benefits, LLC / Bedford
John Bethell Title Company, Inc. / Bloomington
KBSO Consulting LLC / Carmel
Leaf Software Solutions / Carmel
LHD Benefit Advisors / Indianapolis
Luther Consulting, LLC / Carmel
Magnum Logistics / Plainfield
Mainstay Property Group / Indianapolis
Mattison Corporation / Indianapolis
MD Architects / Indianapolis
netlogx LLC / Indianapolis
Peepers / Michigan City
Powers & Sons Construction Company / Indianapolis
Raybourn Group International / Indianapolis
REGO-FIX USA / Whitestown
Reis-Nichols / Indianapolis
Schneider Geospatial, LLC / Indianapolis
Sponsel CPA Group, LLC / Indianapolis
Steinberger Construction, Inc. / Logansport
T&W Corporation / Indianapolis
The MDC Group / Noblesville
The Mind Trust / Indianapolis
The RND Group / Indianapolis
TrueScripts / Washington
Ultimate Technologies Group / Fishers
Valve and Meter Performance Marketing / Lawrence
Vibenomics / Fishers
Visit Indy / Indianapolis
Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
American College of Education / Indianapolis
Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. / Indianapolis
Community First Bank of Indiana / Kokomo
DiscountFilters.com / Greenwood
E-gineering / Indianapolis
Elements Financial Federal Credit Union / Indianapolis
Formstack / Fishers
GadellNet Consulting Services / Carmel
Gibson / South Bend
Greenlight Guru / Indianapolis
Harmony Healthcare IT / South Bend
HWC Engineering, Inc. / Indianapolis
Indesign, LLC / Lawrence
Indiana Oxygen Company / Indianapolis
Interactive Digital Solutions / Noblesville
J.C. Hart Company, Inc / Carmel
Jackson Systems / Indianapolis
LifeOmic / Indianapolis
Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville
MJ Insurance / Carmel
Moser Consulting / Indianapolis
NAMIC / Indianapolis
Oak Street Funding LLC / Indianapolis
OneCause / Indianapolis
OrthoPediatrics / Warsaw
Performance Services / Indianapolis
Prolific / Indianapolis
RQAW / Fishers
Schmidt Associates / Indianapolis
SEP / Carmel
Sharpen Technologies / Indianapolis
Shrewsberry & Associates, LLC / Indianapolis
Skillman Corporation / Indianapolis
Springbuk / Indianapolis
The Garrett Companies / Greenwood
United Consulting / Indianapolis
Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Wabash Valley / Terre Haute
Wessler Engineering / Indianapolis
Large Companies (250-999 U.S. employees)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
Blue & Co., LLC / Carmel
Blue Horseshoe Solutions / Carmel
CAPTRUST Lakeside / Chesterton
Centier Bank / Merrillville
Electric Plus, Inc. / Avon
FORUM Credit Union / Fishers
Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino (Caesars Entertainment) / Anderson
Hylant / Multiple locations
Impact Networking / Indianapolis
Katz, Sapper & Miller / Indianapolis
MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP / Indianapolis
Merchants Bank of Indiana / Merchants Capital / Carmel
Onebridge / Indianapolis
WestPoint Financial Group / Indianapolis
Zotec Partners / Carmel
Major Companies (1,000+ U.S. employees)
Company / Primary Indiana Location
ARCO Design/Build / Indianapolis
Baker Tilly US, LLP / Indianapolis
Barnes and Thornburg LLP / Indianapolis
CLA / Indianapolis
Colliers International | Indianapolis / Indianapolis
CSI / Valparaiso Edward Jones / Statewide
First Busey Corporation / Carmel
Horseshoe Casino Hammond / Hammond
Microsoft Corporation / Indianapolis
Salesforce / Indianapolis
Total Quality Logistics / Indianapolis
UKG / Indianapolis