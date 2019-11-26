Indiana Charter School Board deciding future of 3 IPS schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gordon Durnil graduated from Manual High School 66 years ago.

Today, he maintains a Manual High School alumni Facebook page to keep his alma mater out of the hands of Indianapolis Public Schools.

“Well, it can’t be IPS because they are the ones that run it down to an F rating. They are the ones that drug it down. They are the ones with all the turmoil in the hallways,” Durnil said.

In 2013, Indiana’s Board of Education took over three low-performing IPS schools, Manual and Howe high schools and the Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School. The board hired Charter School USA to operate the schools. There are concerns with how well Charter School USA is running the schools. A state board is looking into whether to renew their charters.

There have been allegations that troubled students are forced into homeschool programs to bolster graduation rates. Teacher retention rates at Emma Donnan since 2016 have been less than 10%.

Durnil is a lawyer and knows a thing or two about government. He has fought several political battles over the years, and he is leading the charge to keep Manual open and free of IPS influence.

“We have been battling all along. I created a group of alumni lawyers to do battle with them during the transition over the state,” Durnil said.

Durnil is up against folks including Nick Zuckerman. He and his wife have been collecting data on the current operator and say more can be done.

“I would rather there be some control in the community. People don’t like IPS. A lot of people are mad,” Zuckerman said. “Whoever is running it, IPS is still our school system. It is still an extension of us.”

IPS took out a million dollars in bonds to renovate Manual. The bonds have not been fully repaid. If the district closes the school, taxpayers could be on the hook.

Both men agree that for the near-south side of Indianapolis to continue to grow, a good school is part of the foundation.

The last public comment meeting with the Indiana Charter School Board was held at Manual High School on Monday evening. The public can submit comments to the board via email at charter-applications@icsb.in.gov through Wednesday.