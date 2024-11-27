Spruce up your home, fir real: Local Christmas Tree Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local tree farms are ready and eager for the next page on the holiday calendar. As soon as the Thanksgiving turkey turns into leftovers, many families launch straight into decking the halls for Christmas.

Indianapolis Moms put together a list of several of Central Indiana’s best tree farms. Indianapolis Moms contributor, Grainne McConnell, joined Daybreak to share some of the highlights.

Dull’s Tree Farm

“This is the Indianapolis Moms family favorite,” McConnell said. “We love this one. You don’t need a reservation and they’re going to be there to help you with everything you need for your tree.”

1765 West Blubaugh Ave., Thorntown.

Opens for the season Nov. 29.

Mon-Fri 3p.m.-6p.m.

Saturday 9a.m.-6p.m.

Sunday 1p.m.-6p.m.

Watts Christmas Tree Farm

“It’s located on the north side of Traders Point creamery. They also have a great step by step process listed on their website. And you can also get a nice cup of hot chocolate at their outdoor fire pit,” McConnell said.

9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville.

Opens for the season Nov. 29.

Mon.-Fri. 1p.m.-5:30p.m.

Saturday 9a.m.-5:30p.m.

Sunday 11a.m.-5:30p.m.

Lost Forty Tree Farm

McConnell said this one is a favorite of DIY-ers. “They grow their trees there. You can choose a tree and cut it fresh when you’re there … There’s handsaws there, but (you can bring) chainsaws. They are welcome.”

4499 N 400 E, Greenfield.

Open Now.

Hours vary by day.

Evans Whispering Pines

“They also have a really cool Christmas market on Dec. 7, and they have a fabulous gift store that you have to visit if you go,” McConnell said.

1538 N Country Rd. 400 W., Danville.

Opens Nov. 29.

Fri.-Sun. of opening weekend 9a.m.-6p.m.

After that, Sun.-Thurs. 1p.m.-6p.m.

Saturdays 9a.m.-6p.m.

Check out the Indianapolis Moms post for specific information about more local tree options, including Sambol’s Tree Farm, Piney Acres Farm, Trees from DeHart, Jay’s Tree Farm, and Pheifer’s Tree Farm.