Indiana Comic Con begins Friday

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Comic Convention is back in the Circle City and it begins Friday.

Indiana Comic Con is the largest comic convention in Indiana.

Attendees will have the chance to check out comic books, toys, anime, and games.

A number of celebrity guests will be on hand, including Cary Elwes, Brent Spiner, Joey Fatone, Jamie Farr, and Loretta Swit.

“This is a family friendly event. When you come down here there is something to be expected for everybody. Its’ a lot of fun so come down here and enjoy it,” Indiana Comic Convention Master of Ceremonies, Chris Provost, said. “You will be surprised at how much fun you have. They even have old arcades. Anything you really want to do, its’ something fun for everybody.”

Purchase tickets and find out more information at the Indiana Comic Con Website.

