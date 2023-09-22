Indiana company brews support for marathon runners with beer

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana brewery and restaurant has once again tapped into excitement and support of the popular Mill Race Marathon.

ZwanzigZ Pizza and Brewing released on Thursday two specially themed brews for the 11th running of the event.

The restaurant has been independently owned and operated by Kurt and Lisa Zwanzig for 22 years. The couple has chosen to sponsor the running race since its beginning. Every year, the company donates packages of snacks provided for the event’s hundreds of volunteers. ZwanzigZ approached the event planning team with the idea of themed beers in 2022 for the marathon’s 10th anniversary.

It developed four varieties for the milestone race.

“We support our community in many ways and our sponsorship of the Mill Race Marathon is yet another way we work to give back to our community,” said Kurt Zwanzig. “The Mill Race Marathon brings a great deal of energy to Columbus and it’s fun to be a part of that energy.”

(Photo Provided/Kurt Zwanzig)

‘2nd Wind Honey Wheat’ and ‘Run Your Ale Off!’ were custom brewed for the race and feature labeling artistically created to commemorate the fitness spectacle.

“The marathon course passes directly in front of our pizzeria. The Mill Race Marathon has become a community staple during the Fall in Columbus,” said Zwanzig.

The new golden and wheat ales are available on tap or for purchase in four-packs at the restaurant located at 1038 Lafayette Avenue and the brewery location three blocks away on 12th Street.

The Mill Race Marathon is the largest participatory event in the city of Columbus. It steps off on the morning of Sept. 23 in the city’s downtown, when an estimated 2,900 participants will complete one of three distances.

Runners and walkers have the option between a 5K, half marathon, or full marathon. Organizers of the race have noted what they consider great increases in the number of people registered in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mill Race Marathon is prepared to host a 12% gain over 2022.