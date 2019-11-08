Indiana Congressman Carson speaks on President Trump impeachment inquiry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Congressman André Carson is a member of the United States House of Representatives House Intelligence Committee, one of the committees that will be part of next week’s public impeachment hearings.

Thursday Carson was at the Jane Pauley Community Health Center on the east side of Indianapolis encouraging people to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Carson has also been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and he voted in favor of his impeachment inquiry.

News 8 asked Carson about holding the first impeachment hearings that anyone can watch.

“I think the fact that the president was bold enough and reckless enough to use your and my tax payer dollars approved by the House and the Senate to try to leverage it to put pressure on the Ukrainian government to spy on a political rival, ” said Carson. “My hope is that the questions being displayed before the public will give people real time, feeling and sense to be able to make their own conclusion about this administration and it’s excess.”

Carson and Vice President Mike Pence served together in Congress before Pence became President Trump’s vice president.

When asked about Vice President Pence’s support of the president, Carson said Pence is a patriot and will do what is best for the country.

Indiana is one of three states where affordable health care premiums have increased. Congressman Carson blames the Trump administration’s attack on the ACA as a major reason that premiums are going up.

“Well unfortunately this administration has cut funding for advertising, they caused increases, their attacks on the Affordable Care Act have caused increases in premiums for the average American and average Hoosier by 23 hundred dollars,” said Carson. “To me that is untenable and unacceptable.”

There are two companies in Indiana that offer insurance under the Affordable Care Act in all 92 Indiana counties.

President Trump has a lawsuit that if successful would invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

Carson says if more people sign up, premiums will go down.