Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium hosting job fair; Lowe’s hiring call center representatives

The FInal Four logo is shown on the exterior of Lucas Oil Stadium in March 2021 in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium are hosting a job fair Saturday to hire part-time workers to help with large events.

Those hired would work at events such as conventions and Indianapolis Colts games. Jobs being offered include bartenders, concessions, culinary staff, users, security, guest services, ticket office staff, event set-up, housekeeping and parking attendants.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and can be done here.

Anyone attending the event can park in the Lucas Oil Stadium south lot for free.

Lowe’s is also hosting a hiring event Saturday at its support center near Lafayette Road and West 71st Street (6220 Network Way). The company is looking for call center representatives and will pay between $15 and $18 an hour.

The hiring event goes from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and includes on-the-spot interviews and job offers.