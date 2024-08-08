Indiana couple unites communities through feeding families and pets

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – The cost of living continues to rise, and it is creating difficult choices for many families. A couple who put together a pantry box for families is now working on a pantry box for pets.

Lafayette has become the backdrop for a heartwarming initiative. What started out as a food pantry to assist families has now expanded to include pet pantries, ensuring that all members of the family are taken care of.

“The reason why this project got started was there was a girl named Katelynn that reached out to us on Facebook and wanted the pet pantry built,” said Sheady Kyle, co-founder of Conquering Mountains Together, a local nonprofit.

Military veterans John and Sheady Kyle have been leading the charge in providing essential resources to those struggling to make ends meet through a pantry box located on North 23rd Street and Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette. Their goal now is to add a pet pantry box.

“We want to build this box, and we are vetting different areas in Danville, Indiana, and partnered with Sommermeyer Farms LLC and the Hendricks County Friends of the Shelter,” Sheady said. “They are going to sponsor the box for us and we’re going to build a little pantry, but supplied with all pet products

That would just be the starting point. The hope is to build them around Indiana.

“We help people in the community conquer, whatever their life mountain may be,” Kyle said. “We try to break things down into four pillars of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual resilience. Whatever your life mountain is, if you need hep conquering it, that’s what we’re here to do.”

They started the nonprofit, Conquering Mountains Together. The Kyles have a deep-rooted understanding of coming together in times of need thanks to their decades of military service. They’re now using that experience to make sure no one goes hungry.

“Anyone is welcome to take food from this pantry,” Kyle said. “We are very good friends with the Newman family here at 23rd and Schuyler Avenue in Lafayette, and [they] gave us the blessing to build this box here. We encourage the community to leave what you can and take what you need.”

The outreach and support provided would not be possible without the generosity and compassion of numerous community members and organizations who have stepped up to lend a helping hand. One of those people is Katelynn Lee.

“I have partnered with a local shelter here in town called Natalie’s Second Chance, as well as another nonprofit organization and a couple of pet supply places,” Lee said. “Pets have no voice, but we can be a voice for them.”

The impact of this work extends far beyond providing food. It also serves as a beacon of hope.

“Let us know where you would like either a food pantry or a pet pantry, and we would be happy to build one in your community as well,” Kyle said.

(Provided Photo/John and Sheady Kyle)

(Provided Photo/John and Sheady Kyle)