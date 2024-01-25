Indiana Digital Library building on milestone year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Digital Library reached a milestone of 6.6 million digital books borrowed last year. It’s one of 152 total public library systems in the world that surpassed one million checkouts.

While book reading is growing in popularity, many people are still unaware of the access to digital books in Indiana.

Indiana State Librarian Jake Speer says through public libraries in Indiana, people can access digital books or do a quick Google search for the library near them to find out if it’s participating.

“24/7, 365 days a year, you’re able to access these great materials,” Speer said Thursday on Daybreak.

The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes thriller, suspense, mystery, children/young adult, and more.

The top five eBook titles borrowed through Indiana Digital Library’s digital collection in 2023:

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

5. “Spare by Prince Harry” The Duke of Sussex

The top five audiobook titles borrowed through Indiana Digital Library’s digital collection in 2023:

1. “False Witness” by Karin Slaughter

2. “A Darker Shade” of Magic by V. E. Schwab

3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

4. “The Coworker” by Freida McFadden

5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry

Through the Libby app, the library provides access to eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, comic books, and other digital content.

Participating libraries include:

Plainfield-Guildford Township Public Library

Perry County Public Library

Whitling Public Library

Brownstown Public Library

Berne Public Library

Indiana residents with a valid library card can click here to access books from Indiana Digital Library. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook, and Kindle.