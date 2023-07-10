Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana DNR: Man’s body recovered from Rockville Lake

(Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 31-year-old man was recovered from Rockville Lake in Parke County by Indiana Conservation Officers Sunday.

At 4:24 p.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call that an adult male was missing in the Rockville Lake. Witnesses were able to narrow the search to an area just past a roped off swimming area near a concrete dock.

Conservation Officers recovered the man’s body at 5:02 p.m. in 14 feet of water.

Lifesaving efforts were taken, and the man was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld by officials until his family is notified.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Gunman on scooter charged with...
National News /
Accused Philadelphia shooter may have...
National News /
Franklin Community High School baseball...
High School - The Zone /
Crews continue to battle cargo...
National News /
The BBC suspends presenter over...
International News /
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations...
National News /
Stymied by the Supreme Court,...
Political News /
Sailors rejoice after snowy winter...
National News /