Indiana DNR: Man’s body recovered from Rockville Lake

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 31-year-old man was recovered from Rockville Lake in Parke County by Indiana Conservation Officers Sunday.

At 4:24 p.m. Sunday, 911 dispatchers received a call that an adult male was missing in the Rockville Lake. Witnesses were able to narrow the search to an area just past a roped off swimming area near a concrete dock.

Conservation Officers recovered the man’s body at 5:02 p.m. in 14 feet of water.

Lifesaving efforts were taken, and the man was transported to Union Hospital in Clinton, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld by officials until his family is notified.