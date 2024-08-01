Indiana DNR searching for missing 70-year-old man in Grandview Lake

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers on Wednesday are searching for a 70-year-old man last seen in the water at Grandview Lake in Columbus.

At 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, officers were notified that the man was in the water near his boat when he went under and did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told News 8 that the search for the man will pick back up at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

No further information was released.