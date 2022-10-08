Local

Indiana Donor Network to host ‘Walk to Save Lives’ fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can help bring awareness to organ donation by walking to save lives!

The “Walk to Save Lives” event is happening Saturday morning at Fairbanks Hall located at 340 W. 10th Street. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.

It’s hosted by the Indiana Donor Network. The goal of the event is to to celebrate the life saving work made possible by donors. There will also be booths set up by local businesses, music, and food for those in attendance.

It cost $30 but children under the age of 12 costs only $12. The funds will support transplant recipients and the families of donor heroes.