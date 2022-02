Local

Indiana FAA president, sentinel discuss National FFA Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Future Farmers of America Week is underway.

FAA chapters across Indiana and around the country celebrate it every year.

State president Kourtney Otte and state sentinel Madisen Carns came on Daybreak on Sunday to talk about everything the week entails.

They discussed how they got involved with FAA, what to expect during National FAA Week and how those not affiliated with FAA can get involved.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.