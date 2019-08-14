Indiana faith leaders call on Gov. Holcomb to reduce gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members from Indiana’s faith community gathered at the Statehouse on Tuesday to urge Gov. Eric Holcomb to take the lead on reducing hate speech across the state and tackle increases in gun violence.

Leaders from Faith in Indiana hand-delivered a signed letter from Indiana clergy members from around the state.

The letter calls on Gov. Holcomb to denounce hate speech.

It also calls on him to introduce gun safety measures in the 2020 legislative session, including banning assault weapons and mandating background checks.

“We are here because our governor does not have to wait for Congress to protect Indiana families. Amen somebody! We know our governor has not only the power but we believe you have the capacity, Governor Holcomb,” said Shonda Nicole Gladden, with Good to the Soul.

Faith in Indiana says it is a nonpartisan group that does not align with any one candidate or party.