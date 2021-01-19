Indiana faith leaders pray for peace at Statehouse ahead of US inauguration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Representatives from several different faith communities gathered at noon Tuesday on the south steps of the Indiana Statehouse to share prayers for peace and unity.

After months of political unrest, some people at the event organized by the Center for Interfaith Cooperation said they are pushing for a peaceful transfer of power to the presidency of Joe Biden and for healing during this difficult time.

“So, we are praying for a peaceful transition and indeed for healing for those who are hurting and for hope for those who have been experiencing despair,” said Bishop Julius C. Trimble with The United Methodist Church’s Council of Bishops.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated Monday in Indiana. Indianapolis leaders and representatives of different faiths who spoke in Tuesday event reflected King’s message of peace and unity. The leaders and faith representatives hoped King’s message inspires others to come together and bring positive change.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “So, I think it’s important that the citizens of Indianapolis and the people of Indiana bringing all of these faith traditions together to pray for unity, to pray for peace.”

“We’ve been living at a time in which there’s been so much division and so it’s just wonderful to bring people together and realize that we’re all deeply desiring the same thing and that we want what’s best,” said Jerry Rairdon, lead pastor at Noblesville First United Methodist Church.

Gov. Eric Holcomb was unable to attend Tuesday’s event, but sent a message that said in part: “Times during this past year and in the recent weeks, we’ve all perhaps felt a little like we’re walking through the valley with the shadow over us and yet still we realize even in these times of great trial and turmoil we are blessed to live in this state and nation.”

Event organizers say they hope people will continue to embrace King’s message of love and unity moving forward.