Indiana Fashion Week focuses on Hoosier style ‘INpacts’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fashion Week is one of the most exciting weeks of the year for Hoosier fashionistas and is now underway.

Indiana Fashion Week, hosted by the Indiana Fashion Foundation, gives fashion fanatics and style professionals from Indiana and abroad the opportunity to meet, share ideas, and get to know the people, places, and organizations that embody the state’s fashion ecosystem.

Indiana Fashion Week organizers say the event sits at the intersection of art and community and embodies the spirit of creativity and collaboration.

The event is now in its fourth year and continues to grow because of community support. Fashion Show Directors, Regina Warren and Claire Queisser, and volunteer coordinator Kevina White were on DayBreak to talk about the event.

Watch the full interview above.

Indiana Fashion Week organizers at WISH-TV

This year the theme is “Fashion INpacts.” Organizers say at its core, the theme emphasizes the importance of supporting local designers, brands, and organizations within the fashion ecosystem of Indiana. By showcasing Indiana’s rising fashion talent, the event aims to promote and elevate the state’s fashion industry while providing educational and networking opportunities for fashion professionals and enthusiasts.

This event is designed to serve as the annual “convention” of fashion professionals & style enthusiasts from across Indiana and abroad. Indiana Fashion Week provides educational, entertainment, and exhibition opportunities for the individuals & organizations that make up the fashion ecosystem of Indiana.

The week includes a series of events & activations, including runway shows which showcases some of Indiana’s finest rising fashion talent.

Indiana Fashion Week kicks off with the two-day, Project Runway style Youth Designer Challenge. In partnership with Salvation Army and Stitchworks, organizers say this portion is a private event, closed to the public.

Click here to learn more and apply to participate. (Must apply to participate)

You can buy tickets here or volunteer at Indiana Fashion Week here.