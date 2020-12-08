Indiana first responders among those to get COVID-19 vaccine early

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis EMS is the largest emergency medical services provider in the state.

Its medics are on the front lines, too, in the fight against COVID-19.

The Indiana State Department of Health plans to distribute the vaccine in stages, and the Indianapolis EMS could begin getting the doses soon. They are included in Group 1-A to receive it when it arrives to central Indiana.

Dan O’Donnell, chief of the Indianapolis EMS, told News 8, “I think the fact that we are high on this list to receive vaccines recognizes how vital we are to the overall medical infrastructure. We are here for all of our patients and we want to make sure that we’re staying healthy so we can serve all of thsoe who call 911 and need our help.”

But will the coronovirus vaccine be required for all Indianapolis EMS personnel? The answer is no.

Trending Headlines

“I fully believe in this vaccine. I plan on receiving this vaccine. But, we realized there are plenty of individuals, they’re still trying to figure out if this is something that is safe for them and they have some concerns due to the quick nature of how this vaccine came about. So, we thought it was prudent within this IEMS leadership that we not require those vaccines because of those reservations. We wanted to honor those,” O’Donnell said.

At this time there are no plans to change the protocols for Indianapolis EMS workers. O’Donnell points to their strict COVID-19 protections in place since Day 1 of the pandemic as the reason. Both patients and providers wear face coverings and Indianapolis EMS providers also wear higher-levels of protection.

“Given the fact that currently everything that we’re doing is in line with CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to protect patients, we don’t think we need to make any alterations based on whether or not someone receives a vaccine or does not,” O’Donnell said.

News 8 also checked with other first-responder agencies in central Indiana in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 it’s too early to tell how the vaccine will be distributed or if their troopers will be required to get the vaccine. But, they are closely watching the situation.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson issued this statement: “IMPD has been engaged in preliminary discussions about vaccine distribution and remains in frequent contact with state and local public health agencies through collaboration in the Marion County Emergency Operations Center. We will continue to work closely with these partners to protect the health of our officers and the residents we serve.”

Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson Rita Reith told News 8 that once a vaccine is approved, the department’s leaders, including its including medical director, will talk with local health officials before deciding if firefighters will or won’t be required to get the vaccine.

Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 5,700 more Hoosiers tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 387,278. Also, the department said Monday that 42 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,986.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.