Indiana Gov. Holcomb boasts swelling campaign fundraising

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb continues swelling his campaign bank account ahead of the expected formal launch of his re-election bid.

Holcomb’s campaign says it collected $1 million at a fundraising event this past week and received a $1 million transfer from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign account. That comes as Holcomb’s campaign ended 2018 with about $4 million in the bank, with new state campaign reports due in mid-July.

The former state Republican chairman has scheduled a July 13 announcement event at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown.

The race for a Democratic challenger in the 2020 election is unsettled. State Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary has started an exploratory committee, while state Rep. Karlee Macer of Indianapolis and business executive Woody Myers are considering campaigns.

