Indiana Grown: 4 Birds Bakery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week WISH-TV, together with our partners at Indiana Grown, highlight a local business.

This week Jenna Gatchell from 4 Birds Bakery stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the different baked goods they have available at their Indy bakery.

Gatchell said she purchased the bakery in 2017 from a friend of hers who had originally named the business in honor of her friend’s four children.

“I purchased it in 2017 and I loved the name and the product, so I decided to keep it,” said Gatchell.

The bakery is well-known for their cookies — their signature maple pecan cookie originally launched the business. Gatchell said with it being a new year, a lot of consumers are on a health kick, so one of their best sellers right now is a gluten-free peanut butter cookie.

4 Birds Bakery also specializes in spent grain crackers that can be often found paired with various meats or cheeses.

The bakery is located at 1058 Virginia Ave. in Indianapolis.

