Indiana Grown: Abbott’s Candies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Jay Noel with Abbott’s Candies stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the oldest candy shop in Indiana.

“We started in 1890,” said Noel. “W.C. Abbott started the company in his garage behind the house.”

The company is known for their caramels, and they have been making them the same way for more than 100 years.

“We cook them in copper pots over an open flame and then we take those off and we cut them into portions and we still use the machine, it’s a kiss cutter that he (W.C. Abbott) bought in 1890.”

Click the video to learn more.