Local

Indiana Grown: Abbott’s Candies

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Jay Noel with Abbott’s Candies stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the oldest candy shop in Indiana.

“We started in 1890,” said Noel. “W.C. Abbott started the company in his garage behind the house.”

The company is known for their caramels, and they have been making them the same way for more than 100 years.

“We cook them in copper pots over an open flame and then we take those off and we cut them into portions and we still use the machine, it’s a kiss cutter that he (W.C. Abbott) bought in 1890.”

Click the video to learn more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay

National /

What pandemic? Crowds swarm the Great Wall of China as travel surges during holiday week

Coronavirus /

ISDH: 1,945 new COVID-19 cases; 21 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Mom loses hearing in one ear after mild COVID-19 infection

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.