Indiana Grown: Abby’s Elderberry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Brad Walker, owner of Abby’s Elderberry, joined News 8 at Daybreak.

Walker first shares his family’s history with elderberry, which goes back 10 years. His wife discovered elderberry when looking for natural ways to keep the family healthy.

He also explains a few of the benefits of elderberry, including its immunity-boosting properties, its uses for colds and the flu, and more.

Elderberry is also native to Indiana and “grows everywhere,” according to Walker.

Follow Abby’s Elderberry on Facebook and Instagram, and watch the full interview above to learn more.