Indiana Grown: All Local Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Robbin Wilson from All Local Noblesville stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the market that is focused on all things local.

At Robbin’s shop, there’s only one rule, everything she sells is from Indiana.

“We are an all-local market, we also do sandwiches with our ingredients that we sell, our products in house,” said Wilson. “We have a variety of wonderful, wonderful Indiana-grown products.”

Wilson explained she focuses her products on local providers not only because of their quality, but because the money earned from sales stays in the state and also supports Indiana farmers.

