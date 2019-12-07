Indiana Grown: American Cheese Society Indiana Champions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Four Indiana creameries recently earned some prestigious awards for the cheeses they produce.

Two women from two Indiana creameries who won the National American Cheese Society award stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the competition.

Laura Davenport of Tulip Tree Creamery and Leslie Jacobs from Jacobs and Brichford were picked as winners from thousands of entries.

The women described the variety of cheeses they’ve been working to create over the years.

