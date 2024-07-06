Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Grown: American MainStreet Products

Indiana Grown: American MainStreet Products

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Matthew Gardner of American MainStreet Products joined News 8 at Daybreak.

American MainStreet Products focuses on crafting high-quality wood products, including shelves, cabinets, cutting boards, and more.

To learn more, watch the full video above.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Gaza soccer stadium is now...
International News /
North Dakota tribe goes back...
News /
Mount Everest’s highest camp is...
International News /
Several train cars carrying hazardous...
National News /
Beryl set to strengthen on...
Weather Stories /
Indiana schools embrace AI, but...
News /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Grateful Rescue...
Pet Pals TV /
Indiana biotech hub receives $51...
I-Team 8 /