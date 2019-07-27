Indiana Grown: Apricot Sun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday we highlight a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Robert and Marlen Wensel from Apricot Sun Food Bar stopped by the WISH-TV Studios to talk about the dishes they create and the meals they prepare for customers.

“I’ve been in the food industry for the past 12 years,” explained Marlen Wensel. “Both Robert and I enjoy healthy eating and the food prep that I did at home in my home country of Jordan, so we decided to share this with everyone else.”

The Wensels began selling their food at the farmer’s market in Carmel in 2017. After getting positive feedback from their customers they realized there was a need for convenient Mediterranean cuisine, so the pair launched Apricot Sun.

