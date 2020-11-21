Indiana Grown: Ash & Elm Cider Co.

Andrea Homoya, who is the owner of Ash & Elm Cider Co., stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the company’s new cider subscription box. Homoya said it was her and her husband’s love of craft beverages that inspired them to start the business.

“(We) kind of saw that no one else in Indy was doing cider the way that we wanted to do it,” she said. “There were so many breweries and nobody was doing cider and we were like ‘we can do this.'”

Homoya also talked about their new gift box that will become available for purchase on Black Friday.

The company has been in business for five years and is located at 2104 E. Washington St.

