Local

Indiana Grown: Ash & Elm Cider Co.

Indiana Grown: Ash & Elm Cider Co. part 1

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every week WISH-TV, together with our partners at Indiana Grown, highlight a local company.

This week, Andrea Homoya, owner of Ash & Elm Cider Co. stopped by Daybreak to talk about the company and the new flavor that recently launched.

Andrea and her husband Aaron opened the business in the summer of 2016. The ciders are made from 100% pure apple juice, provided by regional family orchards in Indiana and Michigan.

Indiana Grown: Ash & Elm Cider Co. part 2

Share

Ash & Elm Cider Co. offers a variety of flavors, in fact, Andrea said they launched a new flavor of cider on Friday.

“It’s called Obscura Blackberry Cider…” said Andrea. “Yesterday was surprisingly busy, given that we could only let a few people in at a time.”

Ash & Elm is located on East Washington Street and is currently open for carryout only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click the videos to learn more!

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump Organization closes Mar-a-Lago because of coronavirus

National /

ISDH: Positive coronavirus cases reach 126; no new deaths reported

Medical /

1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

Indiana News /

Enjoyable at a distance, holiday lights brighten dark times

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.