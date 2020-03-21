Indiana Grown: Ash & Elm Cider Co.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every week WISH-TV, together with our partners at Indiana Grown, highlight a local company.

This week, Andrea Homoya, owner of Ash & Elm Cider Co. stopped by Daybreak to talk about the company and the new flavor that recently launched.

Andrea and her husband Aaron opened the business in the summer of 2016. The ciders are made from 100% pure apple juice, provided by regional family orchards in Indiana and Michigan.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. offers a variety of flavors, in fact, Andrea said they launched a new flavor of cider on Friday.

“It’s called Obscura Blackberry Cider…” said Andrea. “Yesterday was surprisingly busy, given that we could only let a few people in at a time.”

Ash & Elm is located on East Washington Street and is currently open for carryout only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

