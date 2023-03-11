Indiana Grown: At Ease Orchard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Joe Ricker and Andy Trittipo joined us from At Ease Orchard. The orchard uses beekeeping to help veterans when they return to Indiana.

Their mission is to provide the training, equipment, and education necessary for veterans and first responders suffering from traumatic on-the-job injuries and other disabilities, improve their well-being, and find purpose through beekeeping, fruit trees, and other farming skills.

Watch the full interview above for more information.