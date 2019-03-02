Indiana Grown: Batch No. 2
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Every Saturday morning, along with our partners at Indiana Grown, we try to highlight a local company.
This time that company is Batch No. 2.
Zac Rohn from Batch No. 2 stopped by to talk about the business.
Batch No. 2 is an Indianapolis-based producer of artisan condiments operating out of the Fountain Square area.
Rohn discussed some of their flavors and where the condiments can be picked up, including both restaurants and retail, grocery stores.
To learn more about Batch No. 2, click here.
To watch hear more about the company, click on the video.
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.