Indiana Grown: Beehive Body Co.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Mary Hobbs, owner of Beehive Body Co., joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Hobbs has been in the skincare business for about 10 years, the pursuit starting on “pure accident.” She began working as a chef at Camp Atterbury and decided to either be a pastry chef or join the military. Hobbs chose the military.

“I ended up being a fighter jet mechanic on A-10s and F-16s, and one day, we got into some hydraulic fluid and we couldn’t get it off our skin,” Hobbs said. “We were frustrated, and I was like, ‘I was a chef, I can figure out how to make soap.’”

Hobbs learned how to make soap, and made “too much,” she says. She gave the excess to the people on the flight line, and the soap exploded in popularity. “They came back to me and they were like, ‘You can’t stop doing this.’ And that’s how I accidentally started a business.”

Hobbs’ inventory includes a wide range of soaps, wax melts, lip balms, sugar scrubs, shower steamers, and more. She sells most of her products from a store in Mount Summit, about an hour northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

She shares with News 8 how she colors the different soaps and how she’s preparing to bring her products to the Indiana State Fair in August, including a “grand champion” soap made with goat’s milk from a grand champion coat.

To learn more about Hobbs’ champion soap and Beehive Body Co., watch the full interview above.