Indiana Grown: BeeHive Body Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Mary Hobbs with BeeHive Body Company joined News 8 at Weekend Daybreak.

Hobbs says she started making soap while serving in the U.S. Air Force, and a passion turned into purpose after she was injured while on duty.

She said, “I am a 100% Disabled Female Owned company that makes soap with local goat milk farms. I started this a decade ago while serving in the Air Force. In 2013, I was involved in a career-ending car accident, and soap-making was a form of therapy and part of my rehabilitation. Over the last decade, I have grown this business to storefront, farmers markets, festivals, wholesale, and private labels. We make a wide variety of skincare products for the whole family.”

Hobbs says that the company works to craft products that please the senses and “provide an experience that keeps you coming back for more.”

“The ingredient standards are high and it shows in the product performance,” she said. “We take pride in the quality and experience our products give you. Passionately, in-house crafted, bath and skin care products are offered for everyone in your family! From dirty little piggy toes to an untamed beard, we are sure to have a product just for you.”

The company says it only uses IFRA-certified fragrance oils at their recommended amounts for the products’ intended use. The colorants BeeHive Body Company uses are third-party tested with a Certificate of Analysis showing testing for heavy metals and microbial impurities.

They say they only use what is approved for the purpose of our products. The preservatives are formaldehyde and paraben free and all of the ingredients are ethically sourced.

The BeeHive Body Company is located at 404 West Main Street in Mount Summit. People can also buy products online here. WISH-TV viewers get a special discount this weekend by using the code “WISH.”

Follow the BeeHive Body Company on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and enjoy the full interview for more!