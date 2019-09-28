Indiana Grown: Big Brick House Pasta

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Leigh Rowan from Big Brick House Pasta stopped by the Daybreak studios to demonstrate what it takes to mill your own flour.

“Back in 2004 I actually started milling my own grain,” said Leigh Rowan. “I found out that commercial flour goes through a lot of processes, so I started milling my own grain so all the nutrients were naturally in there.”

Rowan explained the grain she uses in her pasta is high in protein, so she doesn’t use eggs as a binding agent.

“So it’s basically just one ingredient if you buy a plain pasta, but then I add different vegetables, herbs and spices, so a lot of times it’s just two ingredients,” said Rowan.

Rowan said some of the top-selling products are whole grain lemon-pepper pasta, portobello mushroom pasta and wheat pasta.

