Indiana Grown: Bistro East

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday Daybreak teams up with Indiana Grown to highlight a local company.

This week Bridgett McDaniels-Russell stopped by to talk about Community East Health Network’s Bistro East.

Bistro East is a cafe at the hospital that connects patients and visitors to locally grown food they can enjoy during their stay or visit.

The hospital, which is located at 16th and North Ritter Avenue, is undergoing a huge renovation. The bistro opened last fall.

“I like to think of it as a way that you can kind of eat your way through Indiana without leaving the hospital,” explained McDaniels-Russell.

The bistro features a lot of local companies, including Circle Kombucha, Smoking Goose, Tinker Coffee and Dillman Farms, just to name a few.

The bistro is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click the videos to learn more about Bistro East.