Indiana Grown: Black Jewell Popcorn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This time Katie Childs, the vice preside of sales and marketing for Black Jewell Popcorn, was on Daybreak Saturday.

She discussed some of background of Black Jewell Popcorn, the difference between black corn and yellow corn and where to pickup their products.

She also talked about how and why their product is American Heart Association certified.

For more information and to purchase Black Jewell Popcorn products, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.