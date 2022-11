Local

Indiana Grown: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Deb and John Miller the owners of Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard. They are one of the largest vineyard in Hamilton County with 30 acres of property and 10 acres of vines.

You can visit their website here.

Enjoy the full interviews with Deb and John about their vineyard and what they have to offer.