Indiana Grown: Bubble Time Soap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Brandy McClurg, owner of Bubble Time Soap.

Bubble Time Soap is located in Hargerstown, Indiana.

