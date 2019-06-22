Local News

Indiana Grown: Bud's BBQ

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 06:57 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Every Saturday morning we try to highlight a local company that brings unique goods and services to central Indiana. 

This time that local business was Bud's BBQ.

Bud Neal and David Grower both stopped by Daybreak Saturday to discuss and show off some of their delicious barbeque chicken, ribs and macaroni and cheese.

They talked about their special spices and rubs for the chicken and ribs, which are made from Indiana products.

To learn more about the delicious food at Bud's BBQ, click on the video. 

