Indiana Grown: Cafe Baby

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Jeannie Marugo from Café Baby stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about her passion for creating fresh baby food, free of chemicals and preservatives.

The products are also available for delivery.

“My mom and I have always wanted to start something so we put our heads together and came up with a service that can help moms or busy parents in the kitchen,” Jeannie Marugo said.

Marugo explained most baby foods in stores are cooked at extremely high temperatures to preserve the shelf life, which means it cooks a lot of nutrients out.

“We prepare everything fresh from fresh fruit and vegetables, we puree it, then we freeze it,” explained Marugo. “While the shelf life is shorter, it’s three to four months in the freezer, all the nutrients are in tact.”

Cafe Baby also has a lactation cookie product line for mothers.

Click the video to learn more.