Local

Indiana Grown: Carmel Farmers Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is Ron Carter, president of the Carmel Farmers Market Committee. The Carmel Winter Market is open every Saturday except Christmas and New Year’s Day between Oct. 16 and March 26 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Carter talked with News 8’s Aleah Hordges about what the market offers, the differences between the indoor and outdoor markets and the market’s ultimate objective.

More information about the Carmel Farmers Market can be found on its website.