Indiana Grown: Clearview Family Tree Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —

John Norris from Clearview Family Tree Farm stopped by the Daybreak studios Saturday to help us get into the holiday spirit. Clearview Family Tree Farm is a Christmas tree farm in Arlington, Ind., about 30 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

The farm specializes in Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, mantle pieces, baked goods, and “Lora’s Christmas In a Cup,” which is a blend of apple juice and spices.

“This is more than just buying a tree, it’s an experience,” said Norris. “…An opportunity for families to reunite. The craziness of the season and all that going on, it’s a time to kind of chill out. That’s what it’s all about.”

Click the videos to learn more about the farm.