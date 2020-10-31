Local

Indiana Grown: Crazy Horse Hops

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Ryan Hammer stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about Crazy Horse Hops, Indiana’s largest producer of hops.

“Hops provide flavor, aroma, and stability to the beer,” said Hammer. “…We’re local guys producing local hops that are high-quality and high-quantity for brewers here in Indiana and around the Midwest, and right now around the country too.”

Click the videos to learn more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: More than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases; 46 additional deaths

Coronavirus /

These states could legalize marijuana this November

National /

Pandemic leads to record-breaking entries in annual Irvington Halloween House Decorating Contest

News /

Pet Pals TV: The Indy Dog Whisperer

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.