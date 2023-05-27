Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Blake Troubaugh with Daniel’s Vineyard, a winery based in McCordsville, Indiana, and Angela Grant, an operations specialist with Indiana Grown.

They share with News 8 the vineyard’s new “Racing Series” of wines for the Month of May, their summer concert series, and more.

Visit the vineyard’s website and enjoy the full interview above for more!