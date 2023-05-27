Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Vineyard

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Blake Troubaugh with Daniel’s Vineyard, a winery based in McCordsville, Indiana, and Angela Grant, an operations specialist with Indiana Grown.

They share with News 8 the vineyard’s new “Racing Series” of wines for the Month of May, their summer concert series, and more.

Visit the vineyard’s website and enjoy the full interview above for more!

(Provided Photos/Daniel’s Vineyard)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Deaths and tragedy from the...
Motorsports /
Indiana Grown: Cornerstone Bread Company
News /
Speedway packed with fans as...
Month of May /
Used car dealership burns in...
Local News /
Sources: Mooresville man at center...
Sports /
Health Spotlight: Healing the Achilles...
Medical /
2023 Indy 500: Shaq won’t...
Entertainment /
Indiana funeral director pleads guilty...
Indiana News /